Darrell Hernaiz returns home to El Paso as Aviators top Chihuahuas, 11-7

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas returned home to Southwest University Park Tuesday to begin a six game series against the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Aviators would get the victory by a final score of 11-7.

It was also a homecoming for El Pasoan, Darrell Hernaiz.

The Americas grad plays for the Aviators as he tries to work his way back up to the Athletics.

Hernaiz made his major league debut last year for the Athletics, but this season he was assigned to the club's Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators.

This was Hernaiz's first ever game at Southwest University Park.

In his first at-bat, Hernaiz would hit an RBI double to give the Aviators a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Hernaiz would finish the game 1-4 with one hit, one RBI, one run, and a walk.

The Aviators trailed 7-3 in the sixth inning, but came back to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-7.

Game two of the six game series is Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park.