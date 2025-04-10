Trenton Brooks hits a walk-off homer in Chihuahuas win over Las Vegas, 7-6

EL PASO, Texas - Trenton Brooks hit a high home run over the right field fence in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 7-6 walk-off win over the Las Vegas Aviators at Southwest University Park.

It was El Paso’s first win in the first three games of the series.

Brooks’ home run was his team-leading fourth of the season and it was the Chihuahuas’ first walk-off win of the year. It was the 17th walk-off home run in Chihuahuas’ history and the first since Tirso Ornelas did so on April 30, 2024.

Brooks also had a double and a walk in the game.

Omar Cruz pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in his first appearance with El Paso after being optioned by San Diego.

Chihuahuas reliever Reiss Knehr pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to earn the win and he’s struck out six batters in 2.2 innings this season.

When CJ Alexander homered for the Aviators against Austin Davis in the top of the eighth, it was the first home run Davis had allowed since 2023.

Team Records: Las Vegas (8-4), El Paso (5-7)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Gunnar Hoglund (0-1, 3.60) vs. El Paso RHP Stephen Kolek (2-0, 6.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.