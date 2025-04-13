El Paso Locomotive FC Fall to Birmingham Legion FC On the Road
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC pushed for an equalizer late in the match but came up short against Birmingham Legion FC in a 3-1 defeat at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
Andy Cabrera put El Paso in front early on a volley off a beautiful diagonal pass from Amando Moreno. Birmingham would respond quickly though and ultimately pulled out the win at home.
The hosts applied some early pressure with a key tackle from Bryan Romero in the fourth minute keeping things scoreless. Los Locos would breakthrough in the 26th minute when Moreno delivered a pinpoint ball which found the foot of Cabrera to push El Paso in front. The hosts struck back quickly, however, as a similar play tied things up at one at halftime.
A big save from Jahmali Waite in the 53rd minute kept the match tied before a penalty kick bounced just over his outstretched arm to put the hosts in front. Locomotive pushed for an equalizer and nearly found one with Daniel Carter hitting the crossbar on a header from a set piece. Birmingham would convert from a set piece of their own late to secure the win.
GAME NOTES
- Andy Cabrera has scored in three consecutive matches for Locomotive which ties the club record streak set by Jerome Kiesewetter back in June 2019.
- Eric Calvillo attempted 78 passes in this game, the highest total for a Locomotive player in the USL Championship this season.
SCORING SUMMARY
- ELP – Andy Cabrera 26’ (Amando Moreno)
- BHM – Ronaldo Damus 30’ (Stephen Turnbull), 61’ (Penalty), Dawson McCartney 90’+4’
LINEUPS
ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero (Robert Coronado 70’), Kofi Twumasi, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo-C, Frank Daroma, Memo Diaz (Alvaro Quezada 70’), Amando Moreno (Tumi Moshobane 90’+1’), Beto Avila (Ricky Ruiz 78’), Andy Cabrera (Daniel Carter 90’+1’)
Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Noah Dollenmayer
BHM – (4-3-3) Matt Van Oekel, Sam McIllhatton, Ramiz Hamouda, Jake Rufe, Stephen Turnbull (Moses Mensah 45’), Enzo Martinez-C, Danny Trejo (Roman Torres 63’), Tyler Pasher (Tabort Etaka Preston 45’, Santiago Suárez 90’+1’), Kobe Hernández-Foster (Sebastian Tregarthen 70’), Dawson McCartney, Ronaldo Damus
Subs Not Used: Ethan Kos, Lucca Dourado, Finn Calloway, Fernando Delgado
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
- ELP – Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 90’+7’
- BHM – Tyler Pasher (Yellow) 45’+2’
MATCH STATS: ELP | BHM
GOALS: 1|3
ASSISTS: 1|2
POSSESSION: 54|46
SHOTS: 11|10
SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|6
SAVES: 3|2
FOULS: 13|13
OFFSIDES: 3|1
CORNERS: 5|3
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue their U.S. Open Cup campaign in a Third Round match against rivals New Mexico United on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. MT at UNM Track & Field Soccer Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The match will stream live on Paramount+ and can be watched for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.