Aggies Walk It Off in Thrilling Ninth-Inning Comeback Over Jax State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind victory on Saturday afternoon, erasing a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Jacksonville State 7–6. With clutch hitting and timely pitching, the Aggies showed poise under pressure to salvage the series against the Gamecocks.

The game was a low-scoring pitching duel to start as Jax State opened the scoring in the second inning, but this would be the only run scored in the first four innings. Later, a costly error would allow the Gamecocks to add a pair of runs in the fifth inning.

NM State was held hitless through the first three innings, but they chipped away with a run in the sixth — an RBI single by Boston Vest following a fielding error that allowed Steve Solorzano to reach and eventually score.

In the bottom of the seventh, after a walk and a two-out rally, Steve Solorzano delivered the blow that ignited the Aggie dugout — a three-run home run to left field, giving NM State its first lead of the game as the Aggies moved ahead 4-3.

However, Jax State responded with a rally of their own in the ninth, capitalizing on extra-base hits from Cooper Blauser and Ace Williamson, followed by a two-run home run from Grayson Ashe to reclaim the lead, 6–4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tariq Freeny worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a groundout and a passed ball. Joey Craig brought him home with a sac fly to left center, trimming the deficit to one. Then, consecutive walks to Brandon Forrester, Steve Solorzano (intentional), and pinch hitter Chris Daniels loaded the bases with two outs.

On a 2-1 count, Bryce Campbell stepped up and delivered a line drive single to left that scored two, sending the home crowd into celebration as NM State walked off with the 7–6 win.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Bryce Campbell finished with a pair of hits to record his 10th multi-hit game of the season. His walk-off hit gave the Aggies their third walk-off of the season.

Boston Vest also logged multiple hits to mark the sixth multi-hit performance of his freshman campaign.

Steve Solorzano’s home run in the seventh inning was his sixth of the season and marked his second three-run shot of the year. It was also his third go-ahead long ball this year.

Saul Soto logged the first start of his collegiate career. He ultimately tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks while striking out five Jax State batters.

Ferny Barreda recorded his first win of the season as he threw 4.0 innings and allowed four hits, three runs and two walks while recording a career-high seven strikeouts.

NM State is now 6-3 in one-run games and improved to 11-11 at Presley Askew Field.

The Aggies drew seven walks, including three in the final inning.

