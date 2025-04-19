El Paso Locomotive FC 1-1 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC picked up a road point on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in their third match in seven days.

Robert Coronado turned in his first goal of the season for Los Locos after a beautiful setup from Amando Moreno. Locomotive were up a man for nearly the entire second half, but none of their 12 shots became a match winner.

The hosts applied some early pressure and broke through quickly with a 12th minute strike. It only took 109 seconds for Los Locos to respond, however, as Coronado rifled home a cross from Moreno to tie things up. Locomotive controlled possession for the rest of the half but entered the break still knotted up.

Just 13 seconds into the second half, Colorado Springs went down to ten men after a red card for a reckless offense. From that point, El Paso controlled 76% of possession and put eight shots on target but could not find the back of the net as the club settled for the road draw.

GAME NOTES

Robert Coronado scored his first goal of the season for Locomotive.

Los Locos have scored three goals in the first 15 minutes and eight goals in the first half, both the most in the USL Championship this season.

FORECAST: 38ºF, partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Robert Coronado 13’ (Amando Moreno)

COS – Herbert Endeley 12’ (Justin Dhillon)

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Jahmali Waite, Gabi Torres (Tumi Moshobane 76’), Wahab Ackwei, Kofi Twumasi, Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 69’), Eric Calvillo-C (Beto Avila 62’), Frank Daroma, Robert Coronado, Ricky Ruiz, Andy Cabrera, Amando Moreno

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora Mora, Noah Dollenmayer, Bryan Romero, Omar Mora

COS – (4-2-3-1) Abraham Romero, Akeem Ward, Matt Mahoney-C, Garven Metusala, Duke Lacroix, Marco Micaletto (Aidan Rocha 73’), Anthony Fontana (Steven Echevarria 60’), Yosuke Hanya (Juan Tejada 72’), Zach Zandi, Herbert Endeley (Koa Santos 86’), Justin Dhillon (Quenzi Huerman 45’)

Subs Not Used: Christian Herrera, Matt Real, Henry Weston, Alessadro Maldonado Lopez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Frank Daroma (Yellow) 89’

COS – Zach Zandi (Yellow) 16’, (Red) 46’, Yosuke Hanya (Yellow) 35’, Anthony Fontana (Yellow) 45’, Marco Micaletto (Yellow) 45’+3’

MATCH STATS: ELP | COS

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 43|57

SHOTS: 16|3

SHOTS ON GOAL: 10|2

SAVES: 1|9

FOULS: 10|19

OFFSIDES: 3|1

CORNERS: 5|0

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC begin USL Jägermeister Cup play on Saturday, April 26 as they head to Sherman, Texas to take on Texoma FC at 6 p.m. MT at Sherman Bearcat Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.