Hubbard Hits 300! Miners Run-Rule FIU to Cap Off Series Sweep  

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was a historic Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field as UTEP Softball Head Coach T.J. Hubbard earned his 300th career win, and the Miners delivered a dominant 16-6 run-rule victory over FIU to complete the series sweep in front of a sold-out crowd of over 600 fans.

The win caps off a weekend of offensive fireworks for UTEP, marking the third time this season the Miners have hit four home runs in a single game—twice coming in this very series. UTEP tied the program's 10th-most runs in a game (16) and 5th-most RBIs in a single game (16) while improving to 19-24 (8-13 CUSA) on the season.

Game Recap

FIU struck first in the top of the first inning as Kally Meredith drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a passed ball and groundout, then scored on a two-run homer by Kennedy Byrd to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

But the Miners wasted no time erupting for six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Ashlynn Griffith tripled to right, and though she was tagged out at home later in the frame, the bases quickly loaded again. Madi Mendoza drew a walk to get UTEP on the board, and Kenna Carranza smashed a grand slam to put the Miners up 5-2. Bri Garcia followed with a solo homer, capping a six-run inning.

FIU responded in the second, loading the bases and clawing back with three runs to cut the deficit to 6-5. But relief pitcher Taja Felder entered the circle and slammed the door shut on the rally, retiring two straight batters to limit the damage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Marissa Burchard blasted a three-run homer, scoring Ajia Richard and pinch runner Cece Marquez to push the lead to 9-5. Garcia later singled in another run, and Brantley Lavas laced an RBI double, giving the Miners an 11-5 cushion.

FIU managed one more run in the fifth, but UTEP ended it with a bang. Carranza walked in a run with the bases loaded, and then, with two outs, Garcia crushed a walk-off grand slam to center field, securing the 16-6 run-rule win and sealing the series sweep.

The sweep marks UTEP’s second CUSA series sweep of the season—the first time the program has notched multiple CUSA sweeps in a single year since 2018, when the Miners took back-to-back home series against North Texas and Louisiana Tech.

Stat Leaders

Bri Garcia had a monster performance, going 3-for-3 with 3 runs, 6 RBI, 2 home runs, and a walk, including the game-ending grand slam.

Kenna Carranza tallied 5 RBI, going 1-for-2 with 2 runs, 2 walks, and her own grand slam.

Marissa Burchard added a home run, going 2-for-4 with 3 runs and 3 RBI.

Ajia Richard stayed perfect at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with 2 walks.

In the circle, Felder (10-9) earned her fourth straight win, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing just 1 run on 4 hits with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks. UTEP out-hit FIU 12-10 and drew 9 walks as a team.

On Deck

UTEP will hit the road for a midweek matchup against New Mexico on Tuesday, April 22 in Albuquerque. The Miners then return home to wrap up the regular season with a Senior Weekend series against Kennesaw State, set for April 25-27 at Helen of Troy Field.