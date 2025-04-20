Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader Sunday in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Trevor Boone hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to give the Albuquerque Isotopes a 4-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader. It was scheduled to be a seven-inning game but the score was tied 3-3 at the end of seven.

Chihuahuas second baseman Nate Mondou went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano went 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached base multiple times in seven consecutive games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and he’s now third in the Pacific Coast League in doubles (9) and fourth in the league in RBIs (19).

It was the second walk-off loss for the Chihuahuas this season and it moved their extra-innings record to 0-2. It was Albuquerque’s first extra-inning game of the season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Isotopes 4 Final Score (04/20/2025)

El Paso 6 Albuquerque 5 – Sunday – Game 2 – Seven Innings

WP: Marinaccio (2-0)

LP: Yan (1-2)

S: Knehr (2)

Time: 2:12

The Chihuahuas came back to win Game 2 of the doubleheader at Rio Grande Credit Union Field 6-5. Trailing by two runs with two outs in the sixth inning, the Chihuahuas scored four runs to go ahead. Bryce Johnson’s two-run double gave El Paso the lead. It was one of two doubles in Game 2 for Johnson.

Shortstop Clay Dungan went 2-for-4 with an RBI atop El Paso’s order and also stole his seventh and eighth bases of the season, giving him the second-most steals in the league. El Paso first baseman Trenton Brooks went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in Game 2. Reiss Knehr picked up his second save in as many chances for the Chihuahuas and he hasn’t allowed any earned runs in five of his six outings this season. Sunday was the Chihuahuas’ first doubleheader since August 31, 2024 at home against the Tacoma Rainiers. Albuquerque and El Paso split the six-game series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Isotopes 5 Final Score (04/20/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (9-12), Albuquerque (9-12)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.