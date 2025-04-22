Chihuahuas open series against River Cats with 3-0 win

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game homestand against Sacramento with a 3-0 win over the River Cats Tuesday night. It was the Chihuahuas’ first shutout since September 7, 2024 at Reno.

El Paso starter Jared Kollar pitched five shutout innings in his best start of the season.

Sean Reynolds, Raul Brito, Harold Chirino, and Reiss Knehr all had scoreless outings out of El Paso’s bullpen.

Reynolds pitched one inning and struck out one in his first MLB Injury Rehab appearance of the season.

Knehr pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save in as many games.

The Chihuahuas’ runs came on a two-run double in the third inning by Trenton Brooks and a solo home run in the eighth by Bryce Johnson.

Brooks now has 25 RBIs this season, which leads the Pacific Coast League.

Chihuahuas first baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-4 and has now reached base multiple times in six consecutive games.

Team Records: Sacramento (11-11), El Paso (10-12)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (0-1, 3.00) vs. El Paso RHP Stephen Kolek (1-0, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.