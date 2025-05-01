Skip to Content
Community Champions: Anthony winterguard team named grand champions

ANTHONY, Texas - With every spin and twirl, the Anthony High School winterguard team is focused on being the best.

The program started just two years ago with members of the team having no prior dance or color guard experience.

Jaquelyne Pearson is the team's coach who has seen first-hand the team's progress.

"My big philosophy is quality of quantity," Pearson said. "So with the girls they continue to strive to work for their skills and they show a love and a passion for the sport of the arts."

The team has also been successful.

In March, the Anthony winterguard team were named grand champions of the West Texas Color Guard Association competition.

Anthony is one of the smallest schools in El Paso County and was able to beat out schools that are twice their size. 

Estrella Solis is a senior member of the Anthony winterguard team.

"We're showing the rest of Anthony and kids here that it doesn't matter that if they come to this school they can still beat bigger schools," Solis said.

For their accomplishments, the Anthony winterguard team is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

