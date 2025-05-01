Skip to Content
Sports

El Dorado’s Ryan Estrada receives offer from Alabama

By
Published 9:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas - El Dorado High School running back Ryan Estrada continues to rack up division one offers, and he just received perhaps his biggest one yet.

Another SEC program is calling the soon-to-be senior.

Estrada confirmed via X that he's received an offer from Alabama.

Estrada had a stellar junior season rushing for more than 2,400 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He has multiple division one offers that include Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Baylor even UTEP and NMSU have offered as well.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content