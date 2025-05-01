El Dorado’s Ryan Estrada receives offer from Alabama

EL PASO, Texas - El Dorado High School running back Ryan Estrada continues to rack up division one offers, and he just received perhaps his biggest one yet.

Another SEC program is calling the soon-to-be senior.

Estrada confirmed via X that he's received an offer from Alabama.

Estrada had a stellar junior season rushing for more than 2,400 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He has multiple division one offers that include Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Baylor even UTEP and NMSU have offered as well.