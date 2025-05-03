Andy Cabrera Powers El Paso Locomotive FC to 3-0 Win Over New Mexico United

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Los Locos’ first-ever hat trick couldn’t have come at a sweeter time as El Paso Locomotive FC took down New Mexico United 3-0 in Derby Del Camino Real on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Gabi Torres picked up his third assist of the season while Beto Avila and Frank Daroma each added their second. Andy Cabrera found himself on the end of all of them to make it seven goals in seven matches for him across all competitions.

“Getting a good result at home is exactly what we needed,” Cabrera said. “We were able to find the net tonight which made a huge difference. We have a great attacking group that connects well up top which helps us work together.”

Locomotive continued their trend of scoring early in the 12th minute with Torres crossing a ball in that found the head of Cabrera to give the hosts the early advantage. They outshot New Mexico 12-4 in the opening half providing consistent pressure on net.

The barrage continued in the second half with Cabrera curling home a feed from Avila in the 51st minute. The hat trick was then secured in the 83rd minute when Cabrera took on a defender after receiving a through ball from Daroma and slotted home his third of the night.

“To perform like that against our top rival at home is refreshing,” head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “I told the players I was so proud of the intensity we put on the field along with the performance individually and collectively.”

GAME NOTES

Locomotive continued their undefeated start at Southwest University Park in 2025 (3-0-2).

Los Locos have scored four goals in the first 15 minutes and nine goals in the first half in the USL Championship this season, both the most in the league.

Eric Calvillo made his 100th appearance in the USL Championship for Locomotive.

FORECAST: 72ºF, partly cloudy ATTENDANCE:7059

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Andy Cabrera 12’ (Gabi Torres), 51’ (Beto Avila), 83’ (Frank Daroma)

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Wahab Ackwei, Kofi Twumasi, Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 74’), Robert Coronado (Tumi Moshobane 87’), Gabi Torres (Arturo Ortiz 74’), Frank Daroma, Beto Avila (Eric Calvillo 65’), Amando Moreno-C, Andy Cabrera (Frank Lopez 87’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora Mora, Daniel Carter, Raul Vazquez

NM – (4-3-3) Alex Tambakis, Jaylin Lindsey, Kalen Ryden, William Seymore (Thomas Amang 78’), Tomas Pondeca (Daniel Bruce 45’), Zico Bailey (Jackson Dubois 78’), Talen Maples, Marlon Vargas, Fernando, McKinze Gaines (Christopher Gloster 62’), Mukwelle Akale

Subs Not Used: Kristopher Shakes, Ousman Jabang, Greg Hurst, Jace Sais, Kyle Hofmann

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 85’, Wahab Ackwei (Yellow) 90’

NM – Talen Maples (Yellow) 15’, Daniel Bruce (Yellow) 46’, Christopher Gloster (Yellow) 90’+2’, Thomas Amang (Yellow) 90’+6’

MATCH STATS: ELP | NM

GOALS: 3|0

ASSISTS: 3|0

POSSESSION: 40|60

SHOTS: 21|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 8|6

SAVES: 6|5

FOULS: 11|19

OFFSIDES: 2|0

CORNERS: 2|7

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue their march in the U.S. Open Cup as they travel to face Austin FC in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. MT at Q2 Stadium. The match will be streamed on Paramount+.