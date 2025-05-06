Chihuahuas top Express, 9-7; El Paso’s Eguy Rosario sets new team record for home runs

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game series with a 9-7 win over the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was El Paso’s third consecutive win, matching their season high.

Chihuahuas shortstop Eguy Rosario homered to lead off the bottom of the second inning, which was his 49th career home run with the Chihuahuas, setting a new team record.

The record was previously held by Cody Decker, who hit 48 home runs from 2014-2015. San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run to center field and three walks in his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso.

It was Cronenworth’s first Triple-A home run since July 3, 2019 for the Durham Bulls against Charlotte.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with a two-run double, his league-leading 17th double of the season.

David Morgan struck out two batters in a scoreless relief inning in his first pitching appearance with the Chihuahuas after being optioned by San Diego. Reiss Knehr struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning for his league-leading seventh save.

Team Records: Round Rock (17-17), El Paso (16-18)

Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Gerson Garabito (0-3, 9.00) vs. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (0-2, 2.53). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.