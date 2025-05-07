Community Champions: Del Valle softball prepares for Sweet 16 series against Grapevine

EL PASO, Texas - And then there was one.

The Del Valle softball team is the only El Paso team remaining in the UIL state playoffs.

Thursday, the team will take the field in the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A division 2 playoffs.

The Conquistadores will face Grapevine in a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the regional final.

Game one is scheduled for Thursday with game two set for Friday.

If necessary, the third and deciding game will also be played Friday about 30 minutes following game two.

This is the farthest Del Valle has ever reached in the state playoffs for softball.

For their accomplishment, Del Valle is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.