EPCC baseball season ends after Tejanos fall to Weatherford in playoffs, 12-2

WEATHERFORD, Texas - The El Paso Community College (EPCC) baseball season came to an end Friday, 12-2 in five innings, at Roger Williams Ballpark in Weatherford, Texas at the hands of the Coyotes of Weatherford College.

This was game two of the best of three series in the NJCAA Region V baseball playoffs.

EPCC ends the season 39-19 overall, while Weatherford (46-11), ranked third in the nation in NJCAA Division 1 baseball, will advance to the NJCAA Region V Super Regional against an opponent yet to be determined.

The Tejanos only managed four hits, and two of them came in the fifth inning, two solo home runs by first baseman Gus Koehn and Sal Rocha. Koehn was the lone bright spot, finishing the game 2-2.

EPCC struck out eight times in five innings. Jack Gallegos started the game on the mound for EPCC, but lasted only three innings, giving up four hits, four runs (three earned), walked three and struck out two batters.

The Coyotes then did more damage against the EPCC bullpen, tagging the Tejanos for eight runs on just five hits.

2025 was a record-breaking season for the Tejanos.

This is the first winning season for baseball (39-17 overall) since 2008. Other baseball notes: first WJCAC winning season since 2008, first playoff appearance since 2008, most wins in a season since 2003 (42), most conference wins in a season since 2004 (24), and most home victories in program history with 27, most away wins (12) since the 15 in 2008.

The 39 wins are the second most in a season since 42 in 2003, and the 17 losses are the second fewest in a season since 11 in 2003.