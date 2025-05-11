Aggies’ Home Season Comes to a Close

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – NM State put the finishing touches on a 28-game home schedule as it fell 11-5 to Western Kentucky on Sunday at Presley Askew Field.

The Aggies got on the board first behind a solo shot from Boston Vest in the second inning, then briefly reclaimed the lead in the third thanks to a double by Brandon Forrester and an RBI single from Mitch Namie. But the early momentum wasn’t enough to withstand WKU’s offensive surge in the middle innings.

Tied 2–2 heading into the sixth, the game unraveled for NM State as the Hilltoppers erupted for six runs on five hits in the frame. A two-run homer from WKU’s Kyle Hayes and a bases-clearing double by Dalton Fiveash did the bulk of the damage, pushing the visitors out to an 8–2 advantage.

The Aggies showed fight in the bottom half of the inning, plating two runs thanks to a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice RBI from Namie. They tacked on another in the eighth via a sacrifice fly, but the deficit proved too large to overcome as WKU added insurance runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth.

Vest served as one of the Aggies’ offensive leader as he finished with a homer, walk and hit-by-pitch, while Forrester reached base three times and Namie collected three RBIs. On the mound, the Aggies used six different pitchers in an attempt to contain the Hilltoppers' offense.

