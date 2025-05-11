Aggies’ Home Season Comes to a Close
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – NM State put the finishing touches on a 28-game home schedule as it fell 11-5 to Western Kentucky on Sunday at Presley Askew Field.
The Aggies got on the board first behind a solo shot from Boston Vest in the second inning, then briefly reclaimed the lead in the third thanks to a double by Brandon Forrester and an RBI single from Mitch Namie. But the early momentum wasn’t enough to withstand WKU’s offensive surge in the middle innings.
Tied 2–2 heading into the sixth, the game unraveled for NM State as the Hilltoppers erupted for six runs on five hits in the frame. A two-run homer from WKU’s Kyle Hayes and a bases-clearing double by Dalton Fiveash did the bulk of the damage, pushing the visitors out to an 8–2 advantage.
The Aggies showed fight in the bottom half of the inning, plating two runs thanks to a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice RBI from Namie. They tacked on another in the eighth via a sacrifice fly, but the deficit proved too large to overcome as WKU added insurance runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth.
Vest served as one of the Aggies’ offensive leader as he finished with a homer, walk and hit-by-pitch, while Forrester reached base three times and Namie collected three RBIs. On the mound, the Aggies used six different pitchers in an attempt to contain the Hilltoppers' offense.
NUMBERS OF NOTE
- Brandon Forrester finished the day with a pair of hits to notch his 20th multi-hit game of the year, a mark that leads all Aggies.
- Mitch Namie posted two hits and three RBIs to record his 18th multi-hit game and 12th multi-RBI game of the season.
- Boston Vest recorded the fourth home run of his freshman campaign.
- With the Aggies falling in all three games, this marks the first time that the Aggies have been swept in a three-game weekend series this season.
- NM State concludes the year with a 14-14 record at Presley Askew Field this season.
- The Aggies also drop to 8-4 on Sundays this year.
- Despite the loss, NM State will still secure a spot in the upcoming CUSA tournament with either one win over LA Tech this weekend or one loss from Middle Tennessee, which will travel to Kennesaw State to close its regular season.