Chihuahuas win 8-4, over .500 on the season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 8-4 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park to win for the seventh time in their last eight games. The Chihuahuas won five of the six games in the series, which was their first time winning five games in a series this season.

The Chihuahuas led 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Oscar González hit a three-run home run to bring in the final runs of the game. González went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and is 7-for-14 in three Triple-A games since being optioned by San Diego last week. Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and has two hits in each of his last two games.

Reiss Knehr pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning and hasn’t allowed any runs in nine of his last 10 appearances. The Chihuahuas’ record is now over .500 for the first time since they were 2-1 on March 30.