Ruben Torres introduced as head football coach at Franklin High School

EL PASO, Texas - A new chapter has officially begun at Franklin High School.

Monday, Ruben Torres was introduced as the school's new head football coach as well as Franklin's new athletics coordinator.

He takes over for former head coach Daren Walker who was reassigned back in February.

Torres was once an assistant coach at Franklin from 2018 to 2021.

Prior to that he served as a head coach at El Dorado High School and Ysleta High School.