Chihuahuas claim 6-2 win in game three over Tacoma Rainiers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday night and came back to beat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-2 at Southwest University Park. It was El Paso’s second straight win and their 11th victory in their last 17 games.

The fifth inning rally included a two-run double by left fielder Tim Locastro, who has eight doubles in just 15 games this season. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-4 with a double, his 18th double of the season, which leads all minor league players.

Chihuahuas starter Kyle Hart picked off Cole Young in the fifth inning, which was his third pickoff in four Triple-A starts this season and El Paso’s 10th of the year. Jason Blanchard, Ethan Routzahn and David Morgan all pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 2, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (05/22/2025)

Team Records: Tacoma (19-29), El Paso (24-24)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Blas Castano (2-1, 3.43) vs. El Paso RHP Ryan Bergert (0-1, 4.66). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.