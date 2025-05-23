El Dorado’s Ryan Estrada receives offer from Michigan

EL PASO, Texas - It's another powerhouse offer for El Dorado's Ryan Estrada.

The soon-to-be senior running back shared on X that he's received an offer from the Big Ten's Michigan Wolverines.

This is on top of his numerous D1 offers that includes other power four programs such as Alabama, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, and Missouri.

Estrada has also received offers from UTEP and NMSU.

Last season as a junior Estrada rushed for 2,422 yards and scored 32 touchdowns in helping lead the Aztecs to 10 wins.