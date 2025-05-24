Chihuahuas take 3-2 lead in series against Tacoma

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas shut out the Tacoma Rainiers 1-0 Saturday night at Southwest University Park for their second shutout win of the season and their third win in the first five games of the series against Tacoma.

Chihuahuas starter Wes Benjamin pitched a season-high six innings and struck out two without walking any batters. Kevin Kopps pitched two scoreless relief innings and Harold Chirino left the tying and go-ahead runs on base to pick up his second save of the series. Chirino and Tacoma’s Will Klein both made their 20th appearances of the season, which is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead. The Chihuahuas’ lone run came on a second-inning sacrifice fly by Clay Dungan.

At two hours and four minutes, Saturday’s game was the fastest of the Chihuahuas’ season and four minutes longer than the shortest nine-inning game in team history on April 30, 2017 in Fresno.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 0, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (05/24/2025)

Team Records: Tacoma (20-30), El Paso (25-25)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Nick Fraze (0-1, 6.75) vs. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (0-2, 4.02). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.