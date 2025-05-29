Moises Rodriguez: El Paso Champion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has a strong boxing history, especially with the Han family's recent success.

But another boxer is quickly climbing up the ranks and is making headlines across the country.

Moises Rodriguez turned 18 earlier this year and is getting ready to graduate from El Dorado High School next week.

"I love representing El Paso. I love coming out and winning for them."

He recently won the Golden Gloves of America, one of the most prestigious amateur boxing competitions in the country. He's part of a handful that have won from El Paso, and it's already his 10th national title.

"My work ethic is what gets me there. There's a lot of competition, but me doing that for the past couple of years, it's helped me get where I'm at."

His whole family has been involved in boxing. His two little brothers are following in his footsteps as young boxers. His mother, Erica, grew up around boxing her whole life. His father, also named Moises, is his coach.

"I'm excited and I'm a proud mom, and, we just want to continue guiding him and hopefully the blessings keep on coming in," said Erica.

"It takes a lot of sacrifice, and it takes a lot out of you to be a great athlete," said his father. "And he has that. So I think that, with time, he's going to be something great."

The goal for Moises is to make the 2028 Olympic team for Team USA. He narrowly missed out in 2024, and is aiming for 2028 in Los Angeles.

"These next three, four years are definitely going to be a very important time in my life. So I'm just going to make sure I stay focused, stay dedicated, and hopefully you'll see me in the L.A 2028 games."

Moises has a backup plan as well. He understands that boxing is a violent sport and he needs something else to fall back on. He plans to pursue a career in criminal justice.

"I wouldn't want to be sitting down in an office chair. I'd rather want to help out the community."

He also gave a message to young aspiring boxers who want to follow his path.

"When I was younger, sometimes I want to quit. Sometimes I want to say, 'oh, man, I don't want to do this anymore.' You just got to keep your head right. Stay focused no matter what."

Moises told ABC-7 that he is looking for sponsors to help out his journey. If you want to support and follow him, his Instagram handle is officialmoisesrodriguez.