Community Champions: El Paso soccer club wins national tournament

EL PASO, Texas - An update to a story the ABC-7 sports department has been following.

Last month, ABC-7 brought you the story of the El Paso Surf.

A girls soccer team compromised of high school players from around the Borderland.

They recently competed at a national tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and happy to report the team returned to El Paso as national champions.

The El Paso Surf defeated teams from Colorado, California, Florida, Georgia, and ended up beating a team from Missouri in the championship game.

For their accomplishment, the El Paso Surf are once again Community Champions.

