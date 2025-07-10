Ruidoso Downs Race Track moves All American Futurity, Derby, Oaks trials to Albuquerque following flood  

(Courtesy: Ruidoso Downs Race Track)

RUIDOSO DOWNS, New Mexico - Ruidoso Downs Race Track will run the 2025 All American Futurity, Derby and Oaks at Albuquerque Downs on Labor Day again this year, track owner Johnny Trotter announced Thursday.

“Under our current circumstances we are grateful to Albuquerque Downs owner Paul Blanchard that he has graciously offered to host the All American again,” Trotter said. “The recent events are unfortunate for everyone associated with Ruidoso Downs, but we are happy to announce that our signature race will have the opportunity to move forward this year.”

It marks the second straight year that the All American races have been moved from their home at Ruidoso Downs.

The race track and property suffered significant damage from the flooding event that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th which has made the current racing season impossible to continue.

“After having met with Governor Michelle Luhan Grisham today, we remain confident that there we will be horse racing again at Ruidoso Downs in 2026,” Trotter said. “We have been assured that corrective measures will be taken by the state of New Mexico to improve flood control. However, we did need to make an immediate decision about this year’s All American on behalf of our horse owners and trainers and that is what we are announcing today.”

Trials for the $1 million All American Futurity for two-year-olds at 440-yards will be held Monday and Tuesday, August 4th and 5th.

Trials for the $750,000 (est.) All American Derby and $500,000 (est.) All American Oaks for three-year-olds at 440-yards will be Wednesday, August 6th.

The fastest times in those trial races will advance to the finals on Labor Day, Sept. 1 at Albuquerque Downs.

Along with a full race card, there will be five stakes races on Labor Day including: All American Futurity, All American Derby, All American Oaks, All American Invitational and All American Juvenile.

Meanwhile, Ruidoso Downs will continue to host the two major horse sales including the New Mexico Breed Sale on August 8th and 9th, and the All American Select Sale August 29th and 30th at the Ruidoso Downs Sales Pavilion.

The Casey Donahew concert scheduled for Saturday, July 26th will continue at Ruidoso Downs Race Track as scheduled.

The annual Ruidoso Downs Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in the Turf Club at Ruidoso Downs on Thursday, August 7th.

Other events that were on the racing calendar for the Ruidoso Downs racing season will be determined.

Crews at Ruidoso Downs have begun cleaning up the massive mud and debris caused by Tuesday’s flooding event.

The infield at Ruidoso Downs sustained over ten feet of water at the height of the flash flood destroying the jockey’s quarters, scoreboard, timing mechanisms and other necessary equipment needed to operate horse racing.

No race horses died as a result of the flash flooding.

As for the finals of the Rainbow Futurity, Oaks, Derby, Invitational, Juvenile, as well all other major stakes events that remain contested such as the Zia Futurity and Derby, all purses will now be equally distributed according to Trotter.

The latest information about Ruidoso Downs Race Track including racing and events can be found at www.raceruidoso.com.