Former Chihuahuas to take field during MLB All-Star Game

EL PASO, Texas - It is Major League Baseball All-Star week, and on Tuesday MLB stars will take the field for the All-Star Game.

Keep in eye out for some former El Paso Chihuahuas.

Three former Chihuahuas will play in the All-Star Game in Atlanta, but all of them are no longer with the San Diego Padres organization.

Left handed pitcher Mackenzie Gore is now with the Washington Nationals.

The Padres traded Gore to the Nationals in 2022, but before that Gore was the number 3 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Drafted by the Padres, Gore played with the Chihuahuas in 2021 and in 2022 before he was called up to the Padres.

Brent Rooker spent some time with the Chihuahuas during the first half of the 2022 season.

The outfielder and designated hitter was then traded to the Kansas City Royals.

In 2023, Rooker was claimed off of waivers by the Athletics, and that's where he is today batting .279 in 98 games.

Finally, pitcher Andres Munoz.

Munoz appeared in 19 games out of the bullpen for the Chihuahuas during the 2019 season.

Munoz is now in Seattle where he has 21 saves and a 3-1 record.