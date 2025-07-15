El Pasoan Daniel Lopez drafted by Baltimore Orioles in 12th round of MLB draft

EL PASO, Texas - A baseball player from El Paso was drafted Monday night in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Daniel Lopez was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 364th overall pick.

Lopez graduated from Socorro High School in 2024.

This past season he was was a pitcher at Odessa College where he started in six games and had 16 appearances with the Wranglers.

Lopez finished the season with a 6-2 record on the mound along with a save and a 4.89 earned run average.

He'll now have a decision to make, either return to college or join the Baltimore Orioles organization.