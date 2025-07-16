Las Cruces native Isaac Silva signs undrafted free agent contract with Baltimore Orioles

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A baseball player from Las Cruces will be getting a chance to make it to The Show.

Isaac Silva signed an undrafted free agent contract Wednesday with the Baltimore Orioles.

Silva is coming off a stellar season pitching for the Murray State Racers.

Murray State had a magical run in the College World Series this year and Silva played an integral role.

Silva graduated from Oñate High School in 2021, the school is now known as Organ Mountain High School.

Silva played at Troy before he transferred to Murray State.

This past season he struck out 81 batters in 87 innings pitched and ended the season with a 4.84 earned run average.

Silva still had one more year of college eligibility remaining, but he's decided to go pro and will join the Baltimore Orioles organization.