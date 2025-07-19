El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Penalty Shootout Against Phoenix Rising FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In their final home game of the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC fell short in a penalty shootout against Phoenix Rising 2(7)-2(6) on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive fell behind early on an own goal from Kofi Twumasi in the sixth minute but responded quickly as Gabi Torres rocketed home an equalizer in the 11th minute for his second goal against his former club this season. Andy Cabrera would return to his scoring ways before halftime as Torres found him near the penalty spot on a cross to put Los Locos ahead 2-1.

El Paso outshot Phoenix 10-5 in the second half and controlled more possession but could not find a third goal to widen their lead. A rebound from a free kick saw the visitors tie the match and ultimately go on to win in penalty kicks.

GAME NOTES

Gabi Torres recorded his seventh assist across all competitions, good for the team lead.

Andy Cabrera scored his 13 th goal across all competitions this season. He is currently three goals shy of the single season club record of 16 set by Luis Solignac in 2022.

Amando Moreno made his 50th appearance for Locomotive tonight across all competitions.

FORECAST: 91ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 5416

SCORING SUMMARY

· ELP – Gabi Torres 11’ (Beto Avila), Andy Cabrera 38’ (Gabi Torres)

· PHX – Kofi Twumasi (OG) 6’, Darius Johnson 80’

Penalties

ELP Ortiz - Make

PHX Dennis - Make

ELP Torres - Make

PHX Cuello - Make

ELP Rodriguez - Miss

PHX Boye - Miss

ELP Ruiz - Make

PHX Margaritha - Make

ELP Vazquez - Make

PHX Sacko - Make

ELP Romero - Make

PHX Hernandez - Make

ELP Daroma - Make

PHX Emmer - Make

ELP Avila - Miss

PHX Flood - Make

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi (Bryan Romero 86’), Palermo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres, Robert Coronado (Emiliano Rodriguez 86’), Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Omar Mora 86’), Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera (Frank Lopez 62’, Raul Vazquez 76’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Memo Diaz, Tony Alfaro, Kenneth Hoban

PHX – (4-3-3) Triston Henry, Emil Cuello, Ryan Flood, Collin Smith (Anthony Hernandez 88’), Braxton Montgomery (Pape Boye 64’), Jameson Ping (Xian Emmers 72’), Pierce Rizzo (Hope Avayevu 64’), Charlie Dennis, Darius Johnson, Ihsan Sacko, Jearl Margaritha

Subs Not Used: Patrick Rakovsky, Carl Sainte, Alexander Balanzar, Jan Villegas

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Beto Avila (Yellow) 28’, Robert Coronado (Yellow) 60’

PHX – Darius Johnson (Yellow) 7’, Charlie Dennis (Yellow) 90’+2’

MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 2|0

POSSESSION: 60|40

SHOTS: 19|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|4

SAVES: 3|4

FOULS: 17|19

OFFSIDES: 1|3

CORNERS: 6|1

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head to Nebraska for their final group stage match of the USL Jägermeister Cup against Union Omaha on Saturday, July 26 at 6 p.m. MT at Werner Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.