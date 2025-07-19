El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Penalty Shootout Against Phoenix Rising FC
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In their final home game of the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC fell short in a penalty shootout against Phoenix Rising 2(7)-2(6) on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.
Locomotive fell behind early on an own goal from Kofi Twumasi in the sixth minute but responded quickly as Gabi Torres rocketed home an equalizer in the 11th minute for his second goal against his former club this season. Andy Cabrera would return to his scoring ways before halftime as Torres found him near the penalty spot on a cross to put Los Locos ahead 2-1.
El Paso outshot Phoenix 10-5 in the second half and controlled more possession but could not find a third goal to widen their lead. A rebound from a free kick saw the visitors tie the match and ultimately go on to win in penalty kicks.
GAME NOTES
- Gabi Torres recorded his seventh assist across all competitions, good for the team lead.
- Andy Cabrera scored his 13th goal across all competitions this season. He is currently three goals shy of the single season club record of 16 set by Luis Solignac in 2022.
- Amando Moreno made his 50th appearance for Locomotive tonight across all competitions.
FORECAST: 91ºF, sunny
ATTENDANCE: 5416
SCORING SUMMARY
· ELP – Gabi Torres 11’ (Beto Avila), Andy Cabrera 38’ (Gabi Torres)
· PHX – Kofi Twumasi (OG) 6’, Darius Johnson 80’
Penalties
- ELP Ortiz - Make
- PHX Dennis - Make
- ELP Torres - Make
- PHX Cuello - Make
- ELP Rodriguez - Miss
- PHX Boye - Miss
- ELP Ruiz - Make
- PHX Margaritha - Make
- ELP Vazquez - Make
- PHX Sacko - Make
- ELP Romero - Make
- PHX Hernandez - Make
- ELP Daroma - Make
- PHX Emmer - Make
- ELP Avila - Miss
- PHX Flood - Make
LINEUPS
ELP – (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi (Bryan Romero 86’), Palermo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres, Robert Coronado (Emiliano Rodriguez 86’), Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Omar Mora 86’), Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera (Frank Lopez 62’, Raul Vazquez 76’)
Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Memo Diaz, Tony Alfaro, Kenneth Hoban
PHX – (4-3-3) Triston Henry, Emil Cuello, Ryan Flood, Collin Smith (Anthony Hernandez 88’), Braxton Montgomery (Pape Boye 64’), Jameson Ping (Xian Emmers 72’), Pierce Rizzo (Hope Avayevu 64’), Charlie Dennis, Darius Johnson, Ihsan Sacko, Jearl Margaritha
Subs Not Used: Patrick Rakovsky, Carl Sainte, Alexander Balanzar, Jan Villegas
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
- ELP – Beto Avila (Yellow) 28’, Robert Coronado (Yellow) 60’
- PHX – Darius Johnson (Yellow) 7’, Charlie Dennis (Yellow) 90’+2’
MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX
GOALS: 2|2
ASSISTS: 2|0
POSSESSION: 60|40
SHOTS: 19|8
SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|4
SAVES: 3|4
FOULS: 17|19
OFFSIDES: 1|3
CORNERS: 6|1
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head to Nebraska for their final group stage match of the USL Jägermeister Cup against Union Omaha on Saturday, July 26 at 6 p.m. MT at Werner Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.