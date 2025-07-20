Skip to Content
Legendary Coronado Head Coach inducted into Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The legendary Coronado Head Coach Don Brooks was honored once again.

He was posthumously inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in San Antonio.

Brooks led the T-Birds to 229 wins over 35 years as head coach, including multiple district and bi-district championships. He was at the helm when Coronado went to the state quarterfinals in 1979.

Brooks retired in 2011 and was inducted into the El Paso Hall of Fame shortly after. His son, Scott, is the current head coach at Canutillo High School, and has been there for over two decades.

Brooks died in 2021 at 79 years old. His family made the trip to San Antonio to accept the induction.

