El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Christian Sorto

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Christian Sorto for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. He will be available for selection this weekend against Union Omaha.

Sorto started this season with Loudoun United playing in four matches across all competitions tallying one goal, a penalty against Westchester SC in the opening round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The 25-year-old has seven years of USL Championship experience under his belt with additional stops at Orange County SC, Miami FC and Rio Grande Valley FC where he was coached by current Locomotive head coach Wilmer Cabrera. In his USL career including playoffs, he has tallied 14 goals and 14 assists across 137 matches.

Sorto was born in Silver Spring, Maryland and spent his youth career with Baltimore Armour and DC United. He also made three appearances for the El Salvador national team during 2021 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, August 2 against Las Vegas Lights FC at 7 p.m. in a Western Conference showdown. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. Tickets can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.