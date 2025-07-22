An El Paso football player is one step closer to achieving his childhood dream

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deion Hankins is getting a chance to make an NFL Roster.

Friday, Hankins begins training camp with the Chicago Bears.

"Being at this point where I have this opportunity with the Bears, looking back at my story all the times I wanted to quit, it just makes everything worth it," Hankins said.

It's a monumental accomplishment for a young man who grew up playing football in northeast El Paso, and is now taking handoffs from Bears quarterback, Caleb Williams.

"I try not to get starstruck," Hankins said as he let out a laugh. "It's a great milestone, but there's more work to be done."

Hankins graduated from Parkland High School in 2019.

He ended his high school career as the city's leading rusher.

Hankins had offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, but he ultimately chose to stay home and signed with UTEP.

Despite playing through some injuries, Hankins rushed for 2,604 yards and 23 touchdowns during his 5 seasons with the Miners.

"UTEP made me who I am today," Hankins said. "They shaped me mentally and physically they just helped me through all the adversities to become stronger."

At the conclusion of the 2023 season, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel was fired.

Hankins was at a crossroad.

"With the coaches being fired and all my close friends either being done or transferring out I felt like i just had to experience something else for my last year," Hankins said.

With one final year of college eligibility, Hankins transferred to Texas State.

His time with the Bobcats wasn't what he envisioned as he didn't see much playing time, but he made the most of his opportunities.

"They kind of had their guy already, and they favored the smaller backs." Hankins said. "But when I got my moment I was able to take hold of it and coming out the other end of it I feel like I came out a better person and a better player."

After he didn't get his name called during the NFL Draft, Hankins still remained hopeful.

A man of faith, Hankins' prayer was answered.

His agent called to tell him the Chicago bears were offering him an undrafted free agent contract.

Over the Summer, Hankins took part in rookie mini camps, and OTAs (organized team activities).

It was a surreal experience for Hankins suiting up for one of the NFL's storied franchises:

"They threw the whole playbook at us in three days, so I learned the whole playbook in three days," Hankins said. "But when we had that one photo shoot and I saw my name on the back of the jersey it was like wow, this is actually here, this is actually happening."

Hankins is back in Chicago where the goal now is to make the 53-man roster.

A tall order, but if Hankins' career has taught him anything so far, it's that there's no obstacle too big to overcome:

"It's just something that I got to take hold of, and not be too hard on myself," Hankins said. "I appreciate where I'm at and where my feet are at everyday, and just know that it truly is a blessing to represent my family and the city and the people that believe in me."