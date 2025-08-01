Community Champions: Eastwood’s Hailey Delgado places first at national wrestling tournament

EL PASO, Tournament - Hailey Delgado, 15, admits that at first she hated the sport of wrestling, but now she's one of the best wrestlers in the state.

"I wanted to do the traditional girlie things," Delgado said. "Getting dressed up to go to dance class, but a couple of years ago I don't know what happened it kind of all just clicked for me, and I really fell in love with the sport."

The Eastwood High School wrestler had quite the summer vacation after she became a national champion.

In July, Delgado placed first in her weight class at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals, a prestigious wrestling tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.

"I wanted to go in there with a positive mindset," Delgado said. "I know what I'm capable of and I knew I had a good shot to go out there and win it, so I didn't want to worry about anybody else I wanted to worry about myself."

Delgado not only won, she dominated with a 6-0 run in the tournament.

She's the first El Pasoan to ever finish first in the Fargo tournament.

Delgado defeated a wrestler from New York in the championship match.

"There's so many girls in the stands just watching you," Delgado said. "The entire team Texas was cheering me on, so it's really such an amazing feeling to be in the spotlight and go out there and win."

Delgado just began her sophomore year at Eastwood High School.

As a freshman, she went undefeated and won a state title in her weight class.

Delgado's goal is to win a state title all her four years of high school to become 4X time state champion.

She's also interested in trying out for the Olympics in the future.

For all of her accomplishments, Hailey Delgado is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.