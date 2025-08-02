Historic Night at Southwest University Park Pushes El Paso Locomotive FC Past Las Vegas Lights FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On a record-breaking night at Southwest University Park, El Paso Locomotive FC took down Las Vegas Lights FC 6-0 on Saturday evening to move up to fourth place in the Western Conference.

Five different Locos chipped in for the six goals which are the most scored by Locomotive in club history. Eric Calvillo scored a pair while Gabi Torres and Andy Cabrera each added two assists.

Locomotive controlled the first half while threatening early and often. Amando Moreno started the scoring for Los Locos in the 18th minute on a nifty header off a cross from Torres. Alvaro Quezada then joined the action on a long-range effort that was deflected pass the keeper in the 39th minute to double the El Paso lead.

The dominance continued in the second half with Calvillo turning in a pair and Beto Avila reeling off a Goal of the Week nominee. Emiliano Rodruguez then capped things off with his first career Locomotive goal to seal the deal.

GAME NOTES

Tonight’s 6-0 victory set the club record for goals scored and margin of victory previously held against Monterey Bay FC and New York Red Bulls II in 2022.

This win was the largest margin of victory for head coach Wilmer Cabrera in his professional career.

Amando Moreno scored his sixth goal of the season and his fourth assist in league play to give him 10 goal contributions in USL Championship play this year.

With two assists tonight, Gabi Torres set the single season club record for assists with his ninth across all competitions.

Eric Calvillo scored two goals tonight for the first time since June 2022 against New York Red Bulls II in a 5-0 Locomotive victory.

Beto Avila scored his seventh goal of the season across all competitions

Andy Cabrera recorded two assists for the second time this season (vs. Indy Eleven – May 16).

Emiliano Rodriguez scored his first professional goal tonight.

Christin Sorto made his home Locomotive debut tonight.

Kenneth Hoban made his professional debut tonight.

FORECAST: 95ºF, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

· ELP – Amando Moreno 18' (Gabi Torres), Alvaro Quezada 39', Eric Calvillo 52' (Andy Cabrera), 74' (Moreno), Beto Avila 62' (Torres), Emiliano Rodríguez 89' (Cabrera)

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno, Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez, Emiliano Rodriguez, Robert Coronado, Christian Sorto

LV – (4-5-1) Raiko Arozarena, Anthony Herbert (Nighte Pickering 61’), Elias Gärtig, Nate Jones, Younes Boudadi, Patrick Leal (Stefan Stojanovic 61’), Coleman Gannon, Gennaro Nigro, Rory O'Driscoll, Jonathan Rodriguez, Joe Gyau

Subs Not Used: Nicholas Almeter, Turner Humphrey, Jack Singer, Daouda Peeters, Christian Pinzon

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Kofi Twumasi (Yellow) 64’, Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 67’, Eric Calviilo (Yellow) 73’, Emiliano Rodriguez (Yellow) 81’

LV – Younes Boudadi (Yellow) 14’, Elias Gärtig (Yellow) 29’, Rory O'Driscoll (Yellow) 66’, Nate Jones (Yellow) 71’

MATCH STATS: ELP | LV

GOALS: 6|0

ASSISTS: 5|0

POSSESSION: 58|42

SHOTS: 20|5

SHOTS ON GOAL: 11|3

SAVES: 3|5

FOULS: 18|19

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 3|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head east to square off against Miami FC on Saturday, August 9 at 5 p.m. MT at FIU Pitbull Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.