Community Champions: College football player from El Paso enlists in the Army National Guard

EL PASO, Texas - A college football player from El Paso will be wearing two uniforms this year.

His football one, and his military uniform.

Darian Diaz combined his love for the game with the love for his country.

"In my career I've always faced adversity," Diaz said. "Nothing has ever been handed to me. I've always been counted out and on the outside looking in."

Diaz graduated from Eastwood High School in 2024.

He wasn't the team's starting quarterback, but he made the most of the opportunities he was given.

Despite being a backup, Diaz still managed to sign with a college football team.

As a freshman last season, Diaz played quarterback at Crown College, a division three school in Minnesota.

Most of his education was paid for, but not all of it, so Diaz decided to enlist in the U.S. Army National Guard.

"I've always had a nitch for the Army, and it was a tough decision because I knew I was going to miss out on a lot of things," Diaz said. "I missed a little bit of the spring for football, but I had to make that sacrifice to put myself in a position to be able to go to school and still be able to play football."

Diaz spent four months at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for basic training.

It was an eye-opening experience for Diaz.

"You know sleeping out in the woods, and Missouri is really, really hot." Diaz said. "You had drill sergeants screaming in your face and they ease up eventually, but in the beginning they got to knock the civilian out of you and put the soldier in you. It was probably the most fun I never want to have again."

Diaz credits his family with getting him through the tough times especially his father who served in the Marine Corps.

"Without my dad I wouldn't be here, but especially without his coaching and his military background I don't know what my dad would have been like cause I can't see him any other way," Diaz said.

Diaz is now back at Crown College for fall camp.

His goal is to be named the team's starting quarterback.

He's looking forward to the upcoming season, and he's also looking forward to serve his country.

"It's one thing to put on a football uniform, but to serve this great country that we're in it's a whole different ballgame," Diaz said. "There's people that have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and it's a great honor to put on that uniform."

Outside of football, Diaz is studying to be a nurse.

For all of his accomplishments, Darian Diaz is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.