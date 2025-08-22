Skip to Content
High School Football: Las Cruces dominates Mayfield in season opener, 61-6

Published 11:31 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The high school football season kicked off in the Land of Enchantment Friday night.

The week was highlighted by the cross-town rivalry game between the Las Cruces Bulldawgs and the Mayfield Trojans.

Las Cruces won the game in dominate fashion by a final score of 61-6.

The game ended with two minutes left in the 4th quarter due to the mercy rule.

Las Cruces running back Daniel Amaro had a big game ending the night with a total of 4 touchdowns.

This was the 10th straight win for the Las Cruces Bulldawgs over their cross-town rival.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

