High School Football: Las Cruces dominates Mayfield in season opener, 61-6
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The high school football season kicked off in the Land of Enchantment Friday night.
The week was highlighted by the cross-town rivalry game between the Las Cruces Bulldawgs and the Mayfield Trojans.
Las Cruces won the game in dominate fashion by a final score of 61-6.
The game ended with two minutes left in the 4th quarter due to the mercy rule.
Las Cruces running back Daniel Amaro had a big game ending the night with a total of 4 touchdowns.
This was the 10th straight win for the Las Cruces Bulldawgs over their cross-town rival.