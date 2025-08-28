Skip to Content
Thursday High School Football: Americas, Eastlake & Franklin secure season opening wins

August 28, 2025 11:12 PM
11:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football season is officially underway in the Sun City.

Three games kicked off the 2025 season Thursday night in El Paso, while in Las Cruces, NM, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs looked to keep their winning ways going against Volcano Vista.

Americas, Eastlake and Franklin secured season opening victories.

The game between Franklin and Chapin was delayed about an hour due to inclement weather.

Las Cruces improved to 2-0 on their season after defeating the Hawks from Volcano Vista, 38-20.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Bel Air 50 Eastlake 70

Coronado 9 Americas 41

Franklin 41 Chapin 8

Volcano Vista 20 Las Cruces 38

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

