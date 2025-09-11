Thursday High School Football: El Dorado tops Montwood; Andress & Canutillo secure district wins
|El Dorado 59
|Montwood 29
|Final
|Andress 55
|Jefferson 0
|Final
|Burges 0
|Canutillo 49
|Final
|El Dorado 59
|Montwood 29
|Final
|Andress 55
|Jefferson 0
|Final
|Burges 0
|Canutillo 49
|Final
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.