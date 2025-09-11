Skip to Content
Thursday High School Football: El Dorado tops Montwood; Andress & Canutillo secure district wins

Published 11:30 PM
El Dorado 59Montwood 29Final
Andress 55Jefferson 0Final
Burges 0Canutillo 49Final
Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7's Sports Director.

