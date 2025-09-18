Thursday High School Football: Scores & highlights
|Americas 20
|Franklin 72
|Final
|Rio Rancho 28
|Eastlake 51
|Final
|Cathedral 0
|Socorro 55
|Final
|Santa Teresa 22
|Mayfield 43
|Final
