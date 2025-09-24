Week 4 Sweet Play of the Week: El Dorado Aztecs

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 4 of the high school football season went to the El Dorado Aztecs.

El Dorado's Ryan Estrada had a 96 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the team's game against Eastwood.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Aztecs are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.