El Paso Locomotive FC Secure 2-2 Draw Against Defending Eastern Conference Champions

EL PASO, Texas (September 26, 2025) – El Paso Locomotive FC scored not one but two equalizers on the night to record a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC on Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Los Locos found themselves in an early hole for the fifth straight match as a miscue from Jahmali Waite put the visitors up 1-0. El Paso would equalize just before half, however, as Eric Calvillo found the head of Memo Diaz to even things up before the break.

Both teams traded action in a back and forth second half with cross bar and post hits galore. Rhode Island found their second goal of the match in the 61st minute, but a wild back pass tied the match at two apiece just 13 minutes later. Locomotive pushed for a match winner but would ultimately settle for a point to snap their recent skid.

GAME NOTES

Memo Diaz scored his first goal in a Locomotive jersey.

scored his first goal in a Locomotive jersey. Eric Calvillo recorded his first assist of the season tonight.

FORECAST: 80ºF, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

· ELP – Memo Diaz 44’ (Eric Calvillo), Clay Holstad 74’ (OG)

· RI – Zach Herivaux 29’, JJ Williams 61’ (Noah Fuson)

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2 Diamond) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma (Beto Avila 66’), Gabi Torres, Andy Cabrera (Emiliano Rodriguez 89’), Christian Sorto (Amando Moreno 66’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Jose Villagomez,

RI – (4-4-2) Koke Vegas, Frank Nodarse (Hamady Diop 85’), Karifa Yao, Hugo Bacharach, Jojea Kwizera, Zach Herivaux (Grant Stoneman 71’), Marc Ybarra, Clay Holstad (Aldair Sanchez 85’), Noah Fuson, JJ Williams, Joe Brito (Albert Dikwa 57’)

Subs Not Used: Jackson Lee, Dani Rovira, Mathieu Ndongo

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 32’, Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 41’, Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 51’, Wilmer Cabrera (Yellow) 84’, Beto Avila (Yellow) 87’

RI – Hugo Bacharach (Yellow) 37’, Clay Holstad (Yellow) 43’, Albert Dikwa (Yellow) 67’, Frank Nodarse (Yellow) 77’

MATCH STATS: ELP | RI

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 58|42

SHOTS: 16|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|2

SAVES: 0|5

FOULS: 20|20

OFFSIDES: 5|2

CORNERS: 4|2

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC concludes their three-match homestand against Oakland Roots SC on Wednesday, October 1 at 12 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.