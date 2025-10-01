Week 5 Sweet Play of the Week: Austin Panthers

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 5 of the high school football season went to the Austin Panthers.

Austin running back Roberto Flores had a spectacular run for a touchdown in the game against Ysleta.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Panthers are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.