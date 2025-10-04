Home Streak Extends to 15 as Aggies Remain Perfect in CUSA

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Following a 3-1 victory over the Bearkats on Friday night, NM State (11-6) returned to action just 18 hours later for the second in a two-match series against Sam Houston (8-9) on Saturday from the Pan American Center. While the home team dismantled the Bearkats in the opening set, the visitors showed fight down the stretch, ultimately falling short in a tight four-set affair that improved NM State’s record to 4-0 in CUSA play.

Set-by-set: NM State wins 3-1 (25-9, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21)

FIRST SET

A balanced offensive attack took control to begin the opening frame, with kills from Maggie Lightheart, Zoe Ziegler, Kate Sinclair and Jaelyn Kohli in the first five points. Entering as one of the best blocking units in CUSA, the Aggies tallied a pair of rejections to force a Bearkat timeout with the home side ahead 11-5. After the stoppage, the Crimson & White rattled off a 5-1 run, with freshman Kate Sinclair notching a solo block to force another timeout from Sam Houston Head Coach Brenda Gray.

Among the nation’s best at recording aces, Maggie Lightheart tallied her 37th of the season and fourth of the weekend. The ace was the first for either team on the day as she gave the Aggies a 22-8 advantage. NM State quickly wrapped up its shortest set of the season – taking the frame 25-9 on a Bearkat miscue. As a team, the hosts hit .308, tallying five blocks while holding Sam Houston to a -0.162 mark offensively (13 attack errors).

SECOND SET

The Aggies and Bearkats played a much tighter second game, with NM State unable to garner much separation heading into a Mike Jordan timeout leading 13-12. Second-year libero Makayla Martinez notched her first ace of the afternoon and second of the weekend. The Bearkats battled through eight errors on the court to take a 20-18 edge and force another NM State huddle. Notching four block assists early in the contest, sophomore Mia Fox tallied her first solo block of the day to give the Aggies a 23-21 lead. Like the first stanza, Sam Houston gifted NM State the set victory 25-23 with an error – one of 21 the Bearkats tallied through the first two games.

THIRD SET

For the first time on Saturday, NM State collected the opening point of game three – using a Kate Sinclair kill. Like the second set, the two squads played a tight contest until Sam Houston recorded its largest lead to that point courtesy of a 4-0 scoring run (11-8). Extending their lead to 16-9, the Aggies clawed back to a four-point deficit, forcing a Bearkat timeout. Jaelynn Kohli notched her 10th kill of the afternoon following the break, joining Maggie Lightheart in double digits. The Bearkats shortly took command in the third set, prevailing 25-16 thanks to a .417 hitting clip and 15 errors from the home side.



FOURTH SET

A back-and-forth affair between the two teams carried deep into the fourth set, before the Aggies used a 3-0 scoring run punctuated by a Jaelynn Kolhi kill leading to a Sam Houston timeout (9-7). Out of the stoppage, Lightheart notched her fourth ace of the contest, securing her fourth match with four or more this season.

Kaylee Peterson entered the contest in the fourth set at the service line, posting her seventh ace of the season to give the home side a two-point edge (18-16). Following a timeout by the Aggies, a Kate Sinclair kill began a 4-0 scoring run to put NM State within striking distance of victory (22-19). Mia Fox and Zoe Ziegler teamed up to block Sam Houston’s final attack and give the Aggies the fourth and final set win at 25-21.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

- With 13 kills on Saturday afternoon, Maggie Lightheart has now registered double-digit kills in four straight contests and increased her total number of matches with 10 or more this season to nine.

- NM State’s win vaults the Aggies to 4-0 in CUSA play, equaling their best start in conference play since joining the league (4-0 in 2023).

- The Aggies moved to 9-3 all-time against the Bearkats, including six victories since joining Conference USA.

- The win gives the Aggies a perfect 5-0 record inside the Pan American Center in 2025 and extends their home winning streak to 15 matches, including 10 against CUSA opponents.

- The perfect start to 2025 also represents the program’s best home record through five matches since 2018 (started 8-0).

- The Aggies’ 67 digs were their third most in a match this year and their most in a CUSA bout.

- With 15 kills, Jaelynn Kohli has now logged 13 or more kills in five of the Aggies’ previous six matches.

- The freshman led the team in kills for the fourth time this season.

- Maggie Lightheart notched her team-best fourth double-double of the 2025 campaign with 13 kills and 19 digs.

- Finishing with 19 digs on the afternoon, Lightheart notched her 10th double-digit total of the season, falling just short of her career-best mark (21 at Southern Illinois).

- Rilen Garcia finished the match with team-high 19 assists to mark her fourth consecutive outing in which she paced the Aggies in assists.

- For the eighth straight match, sophomore Makayla Martinez racked up double-digit digs, sitting tied with Bella Castro for second on the team with 10.

- The latter posted her third match with a double-digit total this season, doing so for the first time in league play.

- Three Aggies sat atop the team leaderboard with six blocks apiece. Mia Fox and Kate Sinclair did so from the middle, while Zoe Ziegler set a season high with her total.

- The Crimson & White tallied at least eight blocks for the 13th time in 17 contests this season.

FROM THE FLOOR

Head Coach Mike Jordan, on the win: “I liked that we just kept grinding when it got close. Sometimes, sets like that first one can kind of lull you to sleep, but we got in a fight. That team [Sam Houston] is scrappy and they do some good things. Our service pressure also kind of went away. When we didn’t serve it as well, that kept it more competitive and we were able to find other ways to win. Our block stepped up in some big moments and we got what we needed there.”

Senior setter Rilen Garcia, on the team’s energy: “I saw a lot of us that were really engaged. Everyone was tracking their route and that’s exactly what we have to do as a team to stay on top against these types of opponents. A lot of our girls stayed disciplined and we had a great energy out on the floor. Makayla [Martinez] put her body on the line and I think that’s exactly what this team is built on. It’s all about playing for each other and stepping up the best way you can.”

Freshman outside hitter Jaelynn Kohli, on the biggest factor in the 4-0 start: “Offensively, we’ve been really clicking better recently. We’re getting the middles more involved now and that’s helping a lot. I think we’re connecting a lot better and playing for something bigger than any one person.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies will stay home as they continue their only four-match homestand of CUSA play. NM State is set to host its closest rival and conference foe UTEP for two matchups beginning on Friday, Oct. 10. The matchup will feature two of CUSA’s three unbeaten squads as both enter at 4-0. All the action in the Battle of I-10 will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatesports.com/stats.