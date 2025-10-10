Skip to Content
Week 6 Sweet Play of the Week: Chapin Huskies

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 6 of the high school football season went to the Chapin Huskies.

The Huskies pulled off a monumental upset win over the Del Valle Conquistadores.

Chapin quarterback Daveon Singleton threw a touchdown pass to Landon Payton late in the 4th quarter to seal the deal for the Huskies.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Huskies are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

