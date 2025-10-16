Week 7 Sweet Play of the Week: Montwood Rams

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 7 of the high school football season went to the Montwood Rams.

In the game against Pebble Hills, Montwood quarterback Damian Briano threw a deep pass to Adrian Cortinas who made a nice fingertips catch for the touchdown.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Rams are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.