Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Ysleta Indians

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to the Ysleta Indians.

In the game against Clint, Ysleta running back Ruben Jurado scored a touchdown after Clint attempted an onside kick.

Jurado would come up with the ball and take it back to the endzone for a touchdown.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Indians are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.