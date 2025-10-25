El Paso Locomotive FC to Host Phoenix Rising FC on November 1 in Opening Round of 2025 USL Championship Playoffs

EL PASO, Texas -- With Phoenix Rising FC’s draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC, El Paso Locomotive FC have secured a home playoff match at Southwest University Park for the first time since 2021. They will take on Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. MT with the winner taking on FC Tulsa or the eighth seed.

Los Locos have enjoyed a successful 2025 campaign scoring the most goals in a single season in club history (61). They now hope to carry this momentum into the postseason and advance for the first time since 2020.

Phoenix Rising FC enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Locomotive earned two draws against Phoenix this season with both featuring three-goal comebacks for the road team.

