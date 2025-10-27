Deaf football player overcomes obstacles to have success on the gridiron

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Burges High School senior, Ian Lujan is living his dream.

Playing high school football was something others doubted he could do, but Lujan proved the naysayers wrong.

Lujan is deaf and he relies solely on sign language to communicate.

However, he didn't let his disability get in the way of his love for the game of football.

Through his interpreter, Erica Alamaguer, Lujan said he's always had a passion for football.

"I just love it. I love football," Lujan said. "I just love the grind for everyday, and just being able to persevere and get through."

Lujan is the starting nose tackle for the Burges Mustangs.

He admits the journey to get on the field wasn't easy.

In a game where communication is essential, some doubted whether he would be able to play, but with the support of family and friends, Lujan accomplished his goal.

"My parents would always tell me 'you can do it.' I do remember them telling me that it's hard, but they can teach me and I can learn," Lujan said.

Almaguer is one of Lujan's teachers.

She's a teacher with Burges' program for the deaf.

Almaguer is at every practice and every game to make sure Lujan is well informed.

She lets him know the plays from the sideline, and communicates to him what his coaches are telling him or to the rest of the team.

Lujan said she's a big part of why he's been able to have success on the field.

"I need to be able to communicate with the d-line. Erica helps me do that," Lujan said. "She tells me the plays on her wristband and we go from there. Again whether I need to focus on the center, the A gap or the B gap and where to go."

Burges head football coach Bernie Luna didn't think twice about putting Lujan on the field.

He saw Lujan's commitment and progress, and that was enough for him to give Lujan the starting job at nose tackle.

"We put him in," Luna said. "Put him in the fire, and let's go. Luckily he's a great football player and he doesn't have any trouble."

Almaguer also had to learn the X's and O's of the game so she could better communicate certain details to Lujan.

It was an adjustment at first, and Almaguer is just like another member of the coaching staff.

"You know we yell at her, but she yells at us back," Luna said. "Everything we say to Ian we expect the communication to be there and she does a great job."

Lujan's success is a testament to the importance of inclusion and to Almaguer that means the world.

"There's a lot of things that deaf players can do and he (Lujan) can play football," Almaguer said. "He can and that means a lot to me because it shows that it doesn't matter what disability you have you can go ahead and do it."

















