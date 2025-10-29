Skip to Content
Week 9 Sweet Play of the Week: Franklin Cougars

Published 11:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 9 of the high school football season went to the Franklin Cougars.

Franklin running back Ernie Powers had a nice rushing touchdown in the game against Pebble Hills.

Powers would end the game with a total of 8 touchdowns and more than 470 yards rushing.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Cougars are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

