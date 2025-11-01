El Paso Locomotive FC get knocked out of USL Championship playoffs by Phoenix Rising

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A late penalty for Phoenix Rising FC lifted them 1-0 over El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park in the first round of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.

Both teams struggled to get things going offensively in the first half combining for just four shots and none on goal. Possession was about even as each defense tightened up and eliminated scoring chances.

The visitors came out of the half more aggressive, but a spectacular save from Sebastian Mora-Mora kept the match scoreless. Momentum shifted, however, after Frank Daroma was sent off in the 73rd minute and Phoenix converted a penalty after a hand ball from Tony Alfaro. Los Locos were unable to respond after the gut punch as their 2025 came to an end.

GAME NOTES

Tonight marked the first home playoff match for Locomotive since 2021.

FORECAST: 65ºF, clear

SCORING SUMMARY

PHX – Charlie Dennis 86’ (Penalty)

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Álvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 89’, Emiliano Rodriguez 90’+6’), Robert Coronado (Frank Lopez 89’), Eric Calvillo-C, Frank Daroma, Gabi Torres (Beto Avila 71’), Amando Moreno, Wilmer Cabrera

Subs Not Used: Jahmali Waite, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez

PHX – (4-3-3) Patrick Rakovsky, Carl Sainté, Rafael Czichos, Pape Boye, Ryan Flood, John Scearce, Jean Moursou, Ascel Essengue, Darius Johnson (Ihsan Sacko 87’), Hope Avayevu (Remi Cabral 63’), Charlie Dennis (Noble Okello 90’+3’)

Subs Not Used: Triston Henry, Dariusz Formella, Jamison Ping, Xian Emmers, Pierce Rizzo

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Frank Daroma (Red) 73’

PHX – JP Scearce (Yellow) 74’, Charlie Dennis (Yellow) 87’, Ihsan Sacko (Yellow) 90’, Remi Cabrall (Yellow) 90’+1’

MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 51|49

SHOTS: 3|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|3

SAVES: 2|2

FOULS: 13|16

OFFSIDES: 2|6

CORNERS: 6|6