El Paso’s Stephanie Han to defend WBA title against Holly Holm

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso boxer Stephanie Han now knows who her next opponent will be for her WBA lightweight championship.

Han will defend her title against former UFC champion, Holly Holm January 3, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The match will be televised world-wide on DAZN and will be the co-main event of the Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz featherweight title match.

Han who is a veteran of the El Paso Police Department is 11-0 in her boxing career with three knockouts.

Holm will enter the bout with a record of 34-2-3 with nine knockouts.

Han's most recent match was back in August when she successfully defended her title against Paulina Angel in Orlando, Florida.

Prior to that bout, Han signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.