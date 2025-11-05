Week 10 Sweet Play of the Week: Parkland Matadors

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 10 of the high school football season went to the Parkland Matadors.

Parkland quarterback Jesse Molina had a nice quarterback keeper for a touchdown in the team's victory against Bel Air.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Matadors are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.