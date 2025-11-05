Skip to Content
Sports

Week 10 Sweet Play of the Week: Parkland Matadors

By
New
Published 10:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 10 of the high school football season went to the Parkland Matadors.

Parkland quarterback Jesse Molina had a nice quarterback keeper for a touchdown in the team's victory against Bel Air.

The team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the Matadors are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.